Seattle Public Schools weigh which elementary schools to close in 2025

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is moving closer to deciding which 20 elementary schools will be closed for the 2025–2026 school year, as the district grapples with a $100 million budget deficit.

Superintendent Brett Jones announced during Wednesday's board meeting that a live hub featuring well-resourced schools will be available on Sept. 9, allowing the community to voice their concerns from September through October. Preliminary recommendations will be presented at an October meeting.

"Our goal is not to target schools for closure, but rather, to identify and develop a system of buildings that will align with current and projected enrollment," said Jones. "We estimate that creating a system of well-resourced schools will save our district approximately $30 million of our $100 million deficit."

Jones has said several factors will influence the decision, including the condition of the buildings, the number of students enrolled, the distance students will have to travel, and the impact on racial balance at the remaining elementary schools. Jones emphasized that the cuts will be distributed evenly across the district, with a final vote by the board expected before winter break.

Parents across Seattle have voiced strong opposition to the proposed closures.

The update comes after Superintendent Jones outlined two primary options to address the budget shortfall in July: making additional cuts to services and staff at all schools or enhancing student services and support by reducing the number of elementary schools. The district's declining enrollment, particularly since the pandemic, has been a significant issue.

As of July, 29 campuses serve fewer than 300 students each, while state funding is based on a minimum of 400 students per school, making these smaller schools "simply not sustainable and diluting resources," according to Jones.

The community remains concerned about the potential loss of special and language programs, which could be affected by the proposed cuts. Despite the looming decisions, parents are determined to continue advocating for all schools to remain open.

