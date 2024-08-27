King County Council likely to keep youth jail open amid rising juvenile crime

The future of King County's juvenile detention center remains uncertain as the County Council once again considers whether to keep the facility open.

The debate, reignited by a proposal from King County Executive Dow Constantine, who advocates for a "no locks, no cells" approach, faces opposition from Councilmember Reagan Dunn, who has filed a motion to maintain the facility’s operations.

Tuesday’s council meeting saw significant public opposition to the detention center, with numerous speakers voicing their concerns. The meeting was interrupted multiple times as public comments exceeded the allotted one-minute time frame.

Despite ongoing public comment, Councilmember Dunn expressed confidence that the council is leaning toward keeping the youth detention facility open indefinitely.

"It’s a big day, we’ve got to decide whether or not we're going to keep the youth jail open," said Dunn. He emphasized the rise in violent crime involving juveniles, stating, "Since 2021, violent felony filings are up 146%. Violent crime and murders involving juveniles are way, way up."

Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center

This discussion follows the county's controversial decision in 2012 to replace an aging juvenile detention center, a project that cost taxpayers more than $240 million. Despite protests advocating for restorative justice instead of incarceration, the new Patricia Clark Children and Family Justice Center broke ground in 2018 and opening it's doors in 2020.

"The facility has classrooms, a gym, and libraries — why would we close it?" Dunn questioned.

King County Executive Dow Constantine has long sought to reimagine the criminal justice system. Four years ago, he emphasized the need to find resources to break the cycle of low-level crime rather than relying solely on incarceration.

"We need to really focus on getting to the root of the problems and a lot of people who are habitually committing low-level crime are not very responsive to the sanctions of the criminal system. They go in for a little while, they go out, and they keep causing trouble. We have to find the resources and redirect their energy to break that cycle, that is what's going to make the community safer," Constantine said in July 2020.

Related article

However, Dunn believes that this approach has contributed to the increase in violent juvenile crime.

"Is the system perfect? No, it's not. But for this tiny fraction of youth who are violent and have a continuing pattern of predatory behavior, our only and our best option is for detention at the facility that was designed for juveniles," he stated. "If we close the jail down, it would be a massive, unprecedented waste of taxpayer dollars."

Dunn is strongly against respite houses that could potentially be placed throughout the county, in cities like Bellevue, Renton, Federal Way and Shoreline. The councilmember believes it's unrealistic.

"They want a system where no child is ever incarcerated, no juvenile, and so do I. But the truth is, that's a utopia that doesn't really exist," Dunn said. "Some of these folks are murderers and rapists. They have a long pattern of violent behavior."

Dunn expressed skepticism about the motivations behind organizations advocating for the jail's closure, noting that many nonprofits stand to benefit financially.

"All these nonprofits are hoping that the jail gets closed and then those tens of millions of dollars are put out to their nonprofit organizations. Most of those folks that are testifying are employees. It doesn't mean they don't have strong opinions, but you cannot say that they are neutral or detached or unbiased in their viewpoint," Dunn said.

He linked the decrease in juvenile detentions to the rise in crime, arguing, "You're detaining less youth. They're going to diversion programs, and in many cases, not even reporting there. So they're not getting punished, they're being released in the community, and then they're reoffending. That lack of detention is a direct cause of the 146% increase in violent crime we've seen."

The issue has also prompted a group of retired King County judges to speak out against the closure, breaking judicial norms to urge the council to keep the detention center open. In an op-ed published in The Seattle Times, the judges called for increased funding for juvenile courts to support rehabilitation efforts.

"The youth in detention are facing serious charges. They are a danger to themselves and to the community. They deserve the opportunity to heal, grow, and gain skills while awaiting trial," the judges wrote.

As the council continues to deliberate, Dow Constantine's office has stated that it will withhold further comment until the final vote is taken.

Dunn emphasized the need to hold young people accountable for violent acts, concluding, "For me, the most important thing is that jail — we have to state clearly and unequivocally that jail will remain open for violent offenders."

This story is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

