Sea-Tac Airport cyberattack impacts stretch into fourth day

On Saturday, the Port of Seattle noticed "nefarious characters" on their system, leading to web system outages and delays at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Now, as the incident reaches into its fourth day, here are the impacts we are still seeing passengers and workers are having to navigate as of August 27.

Sea-Tac Airport cyberattack impacts (Photo courtesy of @flySEA on X, formerly Twitter)

First, international travelers are under notice to provide even more spare time in their plans. The process for checking bags has become difficult at the airport, prompting officials there to urge travelers to bring carry-ons with them if they can instead.

While it remains unclear of the timeline going forward for full web service restoration, in the meantime the airport has a team of helpers in green vests to facilitate movement and questions from passengers.

As of late Tuesday morning, Sea-Tac officials said progress on restoring online infrastructure was improving--however, still advising passengers to plan extra time if they are flying out of the airport.

The main airport website is down, but travelers can use the Port of Seattle Updates Page in the meantime.

