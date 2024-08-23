Labor Day Weekend 2024: Washington fairs, festivals, concerts
article
SEATTLE - Labor Day weekend is on the horizon. With the holiday officially on September 2, we are tracking events Washington residents and visitors alike can enjoy for the long weekend this year.
Labor Day events in western Washington
- Evergreen State Fair, September 1-2: All the fair classics will be at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, including a pigs race, fair food, monster trucks, and more.
- Ellensburg Rodeo, September 1-2: At the Ellensburg Rodeo Grounds, find live music and a carnival at the Kittitas County Fair
- Washington State Fair/Puyallup Fair, September 1-22: For $12, you can enjoy the state's biggest fair over the long weekend complete with all the classics like farm animals, rides, food and live performances.
Labor Day weekend festivals
- Bumbershoot will take place in Lower Queen Anne on Sunday, September 1. Seattle Center will be rocking with music, film, comedy and art displays. Ticket information available on their website.
- Olympia Harbor Days is a free event on September 1. With a Friday night drone show (9:30 p.m.) and vintage tugboat tours Saturday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) there will be much to offer families in addition to craft vendors, food booths and live music.
- Oak Harbor Music Festival is a free event including 30 bands, adult beverages, arts and crafts, and more along SE Pioneer Way and Whidbey Island. Festivities kick off on Friday, September 1.
- Blackberry Festival takes place in Bremerton. While pets are not allowed, there will be live music, kids' stage for entertainments, shopping and food (including adult beverages)
Concerts in Seattle during week of Labor Day
- Metallica: Sunday, September 1 at Lumen Field
- Moondance and Van Morrison Band: Monday, September 2 at Hiram M. Chittenden Locks
- Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago: Tuesday, September 3 at Climate Pledge Arena
- Def Leppard: Wednesday, September 4 at T-Mobile Park
- Lady A: Thursday, September 5 at Pier 62
- Future and Metro Boomin: Friday, September 6 at Climate Pledge Arena
