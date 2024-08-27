Kingston-Seattle fast ferry canceled until further notice

All Kingston fast ferry trips to and from Seattle have been stopped, and there is no set date for them to return to service.

In July, Kitsap Transit reported problems with its main ferries on the Southworth and Kingston routes, noting that it would take several months for a manufacturer to build and ship a specific part needed to fix the mechanical issues. Since that announcement, both routes have operated without a spare backup vessel.

In August, the primary ferry for Kingston required repairs, prompting the use of the Rich Passage 1 (RP1) for service. However, due to mechanical issues with another ferry in Bremerton, Kitsap Transit has reassigned the RP1 to maintain a two-boat schedule there.

According to Kitsap Transit, this decision affects the Bremerton and Southworth routes because if any ferries on these routes break down, there are no backups, leading to potential cancelations.

Kingston fast ferry canceled: What are my options?

Officials state that Kitsap Transit pass holders in Seattle can obtain a ticket for the Washington State Ferries by checking in with an agent at the Seattle passenger-only ferry dock. An option for travelers to reach Seattle is to use Kitsap Transit’s routed buses, with transfer points directed to the Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal. See bus transfer routes here.

Travelers who drive can also reach Seattle by using the Kingston/Edmonds Ferry and driving on I-5.

How do I get to Bainbridge from Kingston?

According to Kitsap Transit, travelers can take the Kingston/Suquamish #302 bus and transfer to either the Silverdale/Bainbridge #333 bus or the Poulsbo/Bainbridge #390 bus. Another option would be to take the Kingston/North Viking #307 bus and transfer to the Poulsbo/Bainbridge #390 bus.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ LEFT: #302 Kingston/Suquamish route. RIGHT: #333 Silverdale/Bainbridge bus transfer (Photo: Kitsap Transit)

When will the Kingston ferries get back into service?

There is no set date for the Kingston fast ferry to return to service. Kitsap Transit advises travelers with reservations for the Kingston Ride Fast Ferry Commuter service to reach out to them at 844-475-7433 for updates on their voyage and boarding point if they have not been contacted already.

Kitsap Transit says anyone who has questions can reach out to their customer service staff at 360-373-2877 or 800-501-RIDE.

