Jackknifed semi blocks southbound lanes of I-5 in downtown Seattle

Crews are working to clear multiple lanes of southbound I-5 in downtown Seattle after a major crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. near James Street.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation said the crash involved a jack-knifed semi-truck, which also spilled diesel fuel.

Backups as of 6:30 a.m. were estimated to be two and a half miles.

Officials do not know when lanes will reopen, but drivers should expect significant delays and use alternate routes. Southbound I-5 express lanes opened at 5 a.m.

It's unknown what led up to the crash.

The Washington State Patrol is on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

