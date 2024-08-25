Man arrested for pepper spraying Seattle police, Metro coach supervisor

Seattle Police have arrested a man accused of pepper spraying two of their officers and a King County Metro coach supervisor.

Investigators say officers were called remove an unruly person causing a disturbance inside a Metro bus near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street on August 17.

The 48-year-old man then got off the bus and surprise sprayed two SPD officers and the Metro employee in the face and mouth, according to the police department.

This is when police started an on-foot pursuit of the man. They arrested him for the following crimes once they were able to catch up to him:

Two counts of third-degree assault

Obstructing a public officer

Resisting arrest

Law enforcement say the officers and Metro worker did not receive long lasting injuries and that the man has since been booked into King County Jail after not posting a $5,000 bond.

