A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, after a seaplane he was flying crashed at Lake Meridian Park in Kent.

"This was a very dynamic, very fluid scene," Division Chief Public Information Officer for Puget Sound Fire Pat Pawlack said. It happened at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday.

"We received word while en route that it was upside down in the lake," Pawlack said.

As of Saturday afternoon, the plane was still in the water. Only parts of the landing gear could be spotted just above the surface from a nearby dock. Pawlack told FOX 13, the pilot was the only person on board.

He told FOX 13, when crews arrived on scene, three civilian boats were out and around the plane, and they had a couple of lines to it to stop it from sinking.

He added, some of the neighbors were also in the water, while others waited for first responders at the community park before taking them to the scene. With the neighbor’s help, crews rescued the pilot. They treated him for life-threatening injuries and then took him to a Seattle hospital.

"We would like to send out our heartfelt thanks to all of the neighbors who assisted in this," Pawlack said. "If it was just up to us and law enforcement, and we didn’t have the support of the community to have their boats there, have additional boats to get us out there this may have had a different outcome… as far as the family, our thoughts and prayers are with them." The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time," Pawlack said.

He added, Puget Sound Fire and other agencies are in contact with the NTSB, FAA and the Department of Ecology about the next steps into this investigation.

