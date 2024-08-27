Bellevue police seek 2 suspects in bank robbery from July

Bellevue Police need help identifying two suspects in a Wells Fargo bank robbery in July.

According to authorities, before 4:45 p.m. on July 17, a man in his late 20s or early 30s walked into a Wells Fargo on 156th Ave NE near NE 20th St and robbed a teller. He allegedly passed a note to the teller that read "this is a robbery" and demanded large bills.

The teller gave him the cash, and he left and went north on 156th Ave NE.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Suspect of Bellevue bank robbery (Bellevue Police)

Detectives have also tied another person of interest to the incident — a woman in her late 20s or early 30s — who was reportedly seen with the suspect before and after the bank robbery.

Authorities believe she also shoplifted a nearby store while the bank robbery was occurring.

Both suspects were captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on either suspect or the robbery is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jeff Disney at jdisney@bellevuewa.gov or 425-577-5656.

