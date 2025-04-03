The Brief Renton police are looking for a man in a white sedan after a stalking incident involving a teenage girl near Lindbergh High School. Students and parents say they're concerned, including one brother who says the school didn't notify anyone about the incident.



Renton Police are looking for a man accused of stalking a teenage girl near Lindbergh High School, then saying inappropriate things to her.

It happened Monday morning, just after 9 am, as she walked towards the school.

Police say it was a scary situation for that teen and investigators are asking neighbors in the area to check their cameras for his vehicle. Meantime, other parents who have children who go to Lindbergh also say it's troubling.

FOX 13 talked to the mom and brother of a Renton high school student. The two said they are concerned after hearing that another teen was stalked as she walked near Lindbergh High School.

"I feel like it’s messed up," said Cristian Martinez," the student's brother. "It’s just like, just uncomfortable, an uncomfortable situation, something you shouldn’t be doing."

"We are very worried now about that," said Maria Arguigo.

Martinez's sister was singing on the high school campus as part of a choir performance Thursday.

"I’m surprised the school didn’t say anything about it," said Martinez. "I feel like we probably need more security out here with all these young kids out here."

Renton Police say the 17-year-old girl was walking in the area on March 31 when a man started following her in a small, white hatchback

"He followed her for about two minutes, so it was a significant amount of time," said Renton Police Spokesperson Meeghan Black.

She told police he was very inappropriate.

"It is a crime to talk to her the way he spoke with her and to ask the questions that he did," said Black.

Investigators say the teen picked up the pace and made it safely inside the school, where she immediately told an adult.

"She did not engage with him, she did absolutely everything correctly," said Black.

Police are asking neighbors in the area of Lindbergh High School to check their security cameras from around 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. on March 31 to see if they captured the white hatchback sedan on their cameras.

"He continued toward Lindbergh High School, flipped a U-turn and then left the area," said Black.

Black says police have probable cause to arrest the man for attempting to communicate with a minor for immoral purposes. Investigators are also concerned the behavior could escalate.

"We’d really like to track down this individual and hold them accountable," said Black.

Renton Police say people out walking, especially kids, can keep themselves safe by paying attention to their surroundings.

They advise that you don't wear both earbuds, so that you can hear if someone comes up behind you. Police say you should not look at your phone so you can stay alert, pick up your pace if someone is following you, and don't engage with any potential suspects. Black also says walking in pairs or group can also keep you safer.

FOX 13 reached out to the Renton School District to see if officials there had alerted parents. We are waiting to hear back.

If you have any information on who the man is, or have video of his vehicle, contact the Renton Police Department.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Renton Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

ICE arrests 37 people at Bellingham, WA roofing company

7 million pounds of WA food at risk as federal cuts loom

1 juvenile dead, 2 in critical condition in Skyway, WA

New study reveals you need $169K to be financially happy in Seattle

12 WA residents made Forbes's list of 2025 billionaires

Everything to know about the Washington State Spring Fair

Seattle Restaurant Week 2025 by neighborhood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.