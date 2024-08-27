WA governor candidates, WSF chief spar over diesel boats to fix ferry system

It is a rare point of agreement between Democratic Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Republican former U.S. Congressman Dave Reichert — the need for more diesel ferries to address Washington State's ferry system woes.

Both gubernatorial candidates argue that waiting for hybrid-electric vessels, which are not expected to be operational until 2028, is not a viable solution.

However, Washington State Ferries (WSF) leadership disagrees with the candidates' proposal.

Steve Nevey, the head of WSF, emphasized the challenges and impracticalities of building diesel boats alongside the planned hybrid-electric fleet.

"I don’t think it’s possible to build diesel boats as fast as we can build hybrid-electric boats," said Nevey. "We’re funded for hybrid-electric ferries, we’re not funded for diesel ferries, so there would have to be a legislative change."

Nevey also says staffing limitations make it difficult to pursue dual paths of development.

"We’re a very lean organization," Nevey explained. "I can’t just grab 10 people and say, ‘Okay, you guys go work on diesel boats while these 10 carry on, we don’t have that agility in our staffing."

Funding and industry challenges

The push for hybrid-electric ferries has received new green funding, including nearly $600 million from the state's Climate Commitment Act. But these dollars, like the electrification plan itself, face political challenges, with voters set to decide on a potential repeal of the act in November.

Nevey also pointed out the complexities involved in building new ferries, diesel or otherwise.

"There isn’t a ferry dealership down the road," Nevey said. "When you understand everything that goes into building a ship, putting the components together, it’s really complex."

He added that many of the original manufacturers for Washington's aging fleet are now out of business, making maintenance and retrofitting increasingly difficult and expensive.

Ferguson and Reichert's plans

On the campaign trail, Ferguson has made Washington's ferry system a key issue. His website outlines plans to elevate the role of WSF leadership to a cabinet-level position, with the head of ferries reporting directly to the governor rather than Washington State Department of Transportation. He also advocates for increasing the number of passenger-only boats and securing federal funds to enhance ferry services in rural communities like the San Juan Islands.

Reichert, meanwhile, has accused Ferguson of copying his ideas, asserting that Democratic leadership is to blame for the current state of the ferry system. He has proposed rehiring workers who were let go during the pandemic for failing to comply with COVID-19 mandates.

Looking ahead

Despite the political tug-of-war, Nevey remains focused on the long-term goals for WSF.

"I just look forward to working with whoever the new governor is going to be and explaining the challenges," Nevey said. "But right now, we’re on a path to get rid of all the problems we have, we’re on a path to get new boats, we’re on a path to resolve our crewing issues."

