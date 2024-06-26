Seattle Public Schools delays release of elementary closure list until September

Earlier this year, Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced a significant restructuring plan that could result in the closure of approximately 20 elementary schools. At the time of the announcement there was no list given, which left many parents frustrated and wondering if their child's school was under consideration for closure. And now, parents are learning they may have to wait until at least September to learn which schools will be affected.

In a note to SPS families on Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones wrote: "while the rescheduled meeting will occur on June 26, this Regular School Board Meeting will not include a proposed ‘school closure list.'"

Jones said the presentation will instead focus on the criteria guiding the board's decisions, such as "budget and enrollment data, building condition assessments, program considerations and community input."

In an earlier note, Jones indicated the closure plan would require some large-scale system changes. He also said he wanted to focus on an end goal of "creating a school system where every student has access to consistent academic and extracurricular programs, safer school layouts, consistent staffing, and increased support services."

This decision comes as part of the district's System of Well-Resourced Schools initiative, which aims to consolidate 70 elementary schools into about 50 to provide more sustainable and equitable services and programs.

Jones has emphasized the need for these changes due to rising costs and declining enrollment. "We have to do more with less,"he said, highlighting the district’s effort to stabilize amid a budget deficit exceeding $100 million.

He has also said the schools that remain open will be transformed into "well-resourced" institutions, designed to offer consistent academic and extracurricular programs, safer school layouts and increased support services.

"Our primary goal is to provide sustainable and equitable access to services and programs for all our students," Jones noted. He added that these changes are essential for creating a school system where every student has access to consistent staffing and support.

However, the decision to withhold the list of schools set for closure until September has caused even more frustration and anxiety among Seattle parents and community members.

During a public meeting at Roosevelt High School in May, nearly 300 parents and caregivers expressed their concerns. Many parents were disappointed by the lack of detailed information and the absence of a public comment period, leading to a tense atmosphere.

In Jones's Tuesday note, he wrote:

We are working to stabilize our district amid declining enrollment. As SPS does every year, we are proposing a balanced budget to our board for approval for the next school year. The 2024-25 Budget includes forecasting for school consolidations to begin in the 2025-26 school year. This recommendation will help us achieve savings over time rather than immediately. It is essential to start to align our resources to our values. We will also continue to strongly advocate with the legislature to fully fund education. Please know, however, there will be no vote on school consolidations during the June 26 Regular School Board Meeting."

As the community awaits the final list of school closures, SPS promises continued engagement and transparency throughout the summer.

For now, families must brace for the impending changes and hope that the new system will ultimately benefit Seattle's students.

