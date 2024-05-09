Seattle Public Schools could be closing around 20 elementary schools

Facing a large budget shortfall, Seattle Public Schools is considering drastic measures to cut back on costs: closing over a dozen elementary schools.

On Wednesday, the district's school board voted to authorize Superintendent Brent Jones to draft a preliminary recommendation on those closures.

If approved, it would be one larger school closures we've seen in recent history.

Strong opposition is expected once the schools on the chopping block are identified.

SPS has called it a way to create "a system of well-resourced schools." The district is in a financial crisis, looking at a more than $100 million budget deficit tied to a loss of several thousand students since pre-pandemic numbers.

The plan could force thousands of students to switch schools in the 2025-26 school year.

At the meeting on Wednesday, Jones said the district is using over 60% of the space at its elementary schools to educate about 23,000 students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. At some schools, there are empty seats and nearly 30 of the schools have fewer than 300 students.

According to The Seattle Times, the district anticipates looking at each school’s current and 10-year enrollment projection, the age and condition of the buildings, academic offerings and equity when making its decision.

Jones said on Wednesday that he plans on turning in his plan sometime next month.

