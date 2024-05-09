5 Washington students named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars

Five high school seniors from Washington state are among dozens of students across the county that have been named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The honor recognizes students who demonstrate exceptional talent in career and technical education (CTE) fields, in the visual, creative, and performing arts, or on academic assessments.

Up to 161 students are selected each year. Two are picked from each state, and the recognition is also extended to 15 scholars chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in CTE fields.

On Thursday, the department said five of those students were from Washington:

Ashwin Joshi, Southridge High School, Kennewick School District

Lexi J. Molnar, Goldendale High School, Goldendale School District (Presidential Scholar in CTE)

Siddhartha Dylan Pant, Lakes High School, Clover Park School District (Presidential Scholar in CTE)

Jacob J. Scrupps, Odessa High School, Odessa School District (Presidential Scholar in CTE)

Kosha Upadhyay, Bellevue Senior High School, Bellevue School District

"While most states had three scholars earn the recognition, Washington has five from across our diverse state––and we couldn't be prouder," said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. "Washington’s students have worked hard and their accomplishments in academics, leadership, and service speak for themselves. I look forward to their success in the careers and pathways that they choose."

Since 1964, the U.S. Department of Education has picked high school seniors from across the country for recognition as U.S. Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

MORE EDUCATION HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Auburn educator honored as State Teacher of the Year at White House event

Pro-Palestinian protesters to present demands to UW's Board of Regents

Kent to request $20M in federal grant to address flooding at Mill Creek

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.