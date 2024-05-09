Pro-Palestinian protesters to present demands to UW's Board of Regents

For more than a week, pro-Palestinian protesters have established an encampment on the University of Washington's Quad, which has since grown more than threefold.

On Thursday, protesters are shifting their focus to the university's Board of Regents, planning to bring their demands forward at a meeting.

The student-led protest plans to rally at Denny Yard as part of their movement calling for the university to support the rights of the Palestinian people.

This includes urging the UW to divest from Israel and to sever partnerships with companies like Boeing that protesters associate with these concerns. Their call to action also encompasses broader student and worker demands, such as union bargaining rights and divestment from the fossil fuel industry.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A small group of protesters marches from the UW Quad to Denny Yard on May 9, 2024. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There have been arrangements made for protesters to meet at 11 a.m., aligning with the start of a Board of Regents meeting that had been rescheduled from Wednesday. The delay in the meeting spurred frustrations among the protesters, some of whom believe the change was an attempt by the board to avoid confronting their demands.

The University of Washington has not commented on why the meeting was rescheduled. An online review of the meeting schedule suggests that such cancelations or changes are not unprecedented and have happened in the past.

Thursday's Board of Regents agenda includes sessions by the Academic and Student Affairs Committee and the Finance and Asset Management Committee, culminating in a full board assembly at noon. It's during this gathering that protesters hope to leverage their presence, advocating for attention to and action on their appeals.

As of the early hours Thursday, the Quad remained calm with individuals occasionally passing through. The atmosphere was expected to shift as protesters begin their march from the Quad to Denny Yard at 11 a.m., making a concerted effort to have their voices heard.

FOX 13 Seattle will continue to closely monitor and provide updates on this developing story.

