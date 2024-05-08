Video shows father of Woodinville councilmember's aggressive outburst after censure vote

A censure vote of a controversial city councilmember in Woodinville descended into utter chaos, after the councilwoman’s infuriated father got aggressive with the mayor. The outburst began inside city hall and escalated further outside.

"At one point he chest bumped me and tried to block my way on the sidewalk," said Mayor Mike Millman. "He also grabbed another council member."

Councilmember Michelle Evans shared she was stunned when the father of her fellow councilmember, Rachel Best-Campbell, laid hands on her. Evans is now filing a police report.

"After he was unable to bait the mayor into anything more than just ‘get out of my way,’ he turned on me," said Evans, who captured part of the altercation on her phone. "He put his arms around me, and then he yanked my phone out."

Mayor Millman expressed his disappointment, stating, "I think everyone this morning is in shock. I think the decorum or lack of decorum has been coming for some time, and it culminated last night, and the residents of Woodinville deserve better."

FOX 13 Seattle is not showing the man's face because he has not been charged with a crime.

According to both Millman and Evans, the censure of Councilmember Best-Campbell stemmed from lack of decorum. During a March 5 meeting, Best-Campbell was heard several times shouting "shut up" while other officials were speaking. At times, even baiting her colleagues to "censure her." Evans argues this is just one example of her recurring outbursts.

"Just saying rude or mean things. I know she calls the mayor names quite frequently because we all hear it," said Evans. "There comes a point where you just can’t allow that behavior to continue because it derails what we’re trying to do."

The other cause for censure is more divisive. Best-Campbell stunned the majority of fellow councilmembers by meeting with legislative assistants in Washington D.C. during her family’s spring break vacation. Evans was concerned during discussions with members of both Rep. Suzan DelBene and Senator Patty Murray’s offices she poked holes in a critical grant application.

"That puts upwards of $5 million at risk," said Evans. "The rules that our council is governed by is that you cannot go and conduct city business, represent in an official capacity, unless you have been specifically appointed."

Defending herself during the censure vote, Best-Campbell protested, "At no time did I EVER state a position of the city nor did I claim that my position was that of the city."

According to Mayor Millman, this is not Best-Campbell’s first censure or point of controversy. He says last year she was at the center of harassment lawsuit. The city settled that suit for a staggering $35,000 in taxpayer money.

FOX 13 has reached out to Best-Campbell for comment but has not yet heard back.

Wednesday in the aftermath of the blowup, Mayor Mike Millman rallied all concerned city officials for a safety meeting.

"It’s escalated way beyond what it really should, it's really become awful," said Millman. "This is a drain on energy, time, its not a direction Woodinville needs to go."

