After the sudden closure of Molbak’s retail operations in January 2024, the community's overwhelming support and cherished memories have inspired a new chapter for the iconic brand.

Motivated by the outpouring of affection, Molbak’s unveiled its latest endeavor Thursday: Green Phoenix Collaborative at Molbak’s (GPC), a transformational community hub focusing on gardening, green living and sustainability.

Founded in 1956, Molbak’s has long been synonymous with connecting people with nature and beauty. With GPC, the vision is to expand on these foundations, serving as a catalyst and connector within the community.

Molbak's Garden + Home closed in Jan. 2024, after nearly 70 years in business in Woodinville, Wash. (Sara W. via Yelp)

Recognizing the need for a shift from large-format retail, GPC aims to be a vibrant space where collaborators and partners come together to inspire and empower action towards sustainable living.

"Green Phoenix Collaborative will transform our long-time home into a transformational community hub for all things gardening, green and climate-friendly," the website read. "There will be a wide range of programs, classes and events and lots of different ways for people to get involved."

GPC's website said it will be "built around five main offerings: Products, Services, Education, Inspiration, and Innovation. Content and programs will be curated by a diverse range of companies, nonprofits and public agencies," with offerings such as:

Plants, products, pop-up stores and services related to gardening, landscaping, art, crafts, design and more.

Seasonal farmer’s markets, festive fall gatherings and winter holiday markets.

Solution gardens that showcase local talent and best practices for sustainability, climate change adaptation and regenerative agriculture.

A community garden where you can grow vegetables, herbs and flowers.

Expert-led classes and workshops where master gardeners, landscapers, designers and artists can share their knowledge.

Engaging programs for kids and teens to inspire our next generation of environmental stewards.

An online experience that includes podcasts, classes and other programming.

Workspaces for makers and innovators to build, create and grow.

Cozy spots to sample local wines, whiskeys, beers and food.

To bring this vision to life, GPC is hoping to raise $2.5 million by May 9, 2024, through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. The funds will cover operating costs, team hiring, program creation and partnerships. The initiative has invested $1 million to pre-seed GPC.

"Help us fund an innovative new hub for all things gardening, green and climate-friendly," the Indiegogo campaign read. "Green Phoenix Collaborative can bring our gardening community together in amazing new ways. We need your help to bring it to life."

To stay updated on the progress and learn more about supporting GPC, visit greenphoenixcollaborative.com.

Molbak’s was founded in 1956 and served as a cornerstone of the Woodinville community for nearly 70 years. The launch of Green Phoenix Collaborative at Molbak’s marks a new chapter in its legacy, aiming to create a vibrant hub for sustainable living and community engagement.

