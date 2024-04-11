Brian Gerard Kaelin, more commonly known as Kato Kaelin, rose to fame as a witness in the O. J. Simpson murder case. Since then, he has maintained a diverse career in acting, radio and television, with various appearances in reality shows, game shows and films.

Kaelin was born on March 9, 1959, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His childhood nickname "Kato" was inspired by the character played by Bruce Lee on the television series "The Green Hornet."

After graduating from Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin, he attended the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire but did not graduate. During his time there, he created his own talk show, "Kato and Friends," and hosted "The Gameshow" on the campus television station, TV10. He eventually made his way to Hollywood to pursue his career.

In the 1995 O. J. Simpson murder case, Kaelin became a minor witness for the prosecution. He was staying in a guest house on Simpson's Rockingham estate at the time of the murders and provided testimony that seemed to contradict Simpson's version of events. Despite receiving considerable media attention during the trial, Kaelin's involvement led to a series of events, including a landmark libel case against the National Examiner, where he sued the publisher for falsely insinuating he was involved in the murders. The case highlighted the potential impact of headlines in defamation.

Kaelin expressed his condolences Thursday on X (formerly Twitter) in a post. "Foremost, I'd like to express my condolences to the children … to Sydney, to Justin, to Jason and Arnelle. They lost their father, and that is never easy," Kaelin said.

Before his involvement in the Simpson trial, Kaelin appeared in films such as "Beach Fever" (1987) and "Night Shadow" (1989). Following the trial, he made television appearances on shows like Fox's "MADtv" and HBO's "Mr. Show with Bob and David." Over the years, he has made forays into reality television, including shows like "Celebrity Boot Camp," "Sunset Tan" and "Gimme My Reality Show."

Kaelin's career also includes hosting duties, such as his time as a radio talk host on KLSX in Los Angeles. He co-hosted the daytime TV court show "Eye for an Eye" and was a recurring guest on the video game review show "X-Play." He has also appeared in parodies, including a Tosh.0 sketch titled "Keyboard Kato" and a skit on "Real Time with Bill Maher."

Since 2011, Kaelin has been hosting the TV talk show "Tailgating with Kato." His most recent notable appearance was in the second American season of the reality show competition "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2019, where he finished in 8th place.

Kato Kaelin attends the "Once Upon A Time On Halloween: A Tribute To Hef" at Madame Tussauds on October 23, 2021 in Hollywood, Calif. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Despite his various endeavors in the spotlight, Kato Kaelin has kept a relatively low profile in recent years.

While he may not be as prominent as during the O. J. Simpson trial, his multifaceted career continues to intrigue fans, leaving many to wonder where he will turn up next in the entertainment world.

MORE O.J. SIMPSON COVERAGE ON FOX 13 SEATTLE

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 after cancer battle

OJ Simpson death: His incredible career before the trial

5 things you didn't know about O.J. Simpson's football career

What type of cancer did OJ Simpson have? Here's what we know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.