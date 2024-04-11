Expand / Collapse search

"Let's find him": Helicopter pilot remembers O.J. Simpson chase

By Stephanie Weaver and FOX TV Digital Team
Published  April 11, 2024 9:02am PDT
California
FOX TV Stations

Helicopter pilot shares riveting details covering O.J. Simpson car chase

In 1994, millions of Americans across the country tuned in to watch a low-speed car chase involving former football player O.J. Simpson. Media helicopter pilot Hanna Zoey Tur witnessed it all.

LOS ANGELES - The death of O.J. Simpson has people across the U.S. remembering his football career, acting appearances, and, perhaps more than anything else, the 1994 murders of his ex-wife and her boyfriend. While there were several memorable moments during Simpson's arrest and trial, it's the low-speed chase that's burned in many people's memories.

That's definitely the case for Hanna Zoey Tur, the helicopter pilot who was overhead as the white Ford Bronco rolled across Los Angeles.

"It was one of the strangest things I've ever covered. And I've covered some of the biggest stories ever on live television," she told FOX Television Stations last year.

O.J. Simpson becomes a fugitive

FILE - O. J. Simpson sits in Superior Court in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 1994 during an open court session in the double murder case. (Photo credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

File: O. J. Simpson sits in Superior Court in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 1994 during an open court session in the double murder case. (Photo credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Zoey Tur recalled June 17, 1994, when she and millions of others in Southern California learned that Simpson had failed to surrender to police on two counts of murder for the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Later that afternoon, Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti held a news conference reaffirming the unbelievable.

"As of this time, approximately 3 p.m., nobody knows where he is," Garcetti told the press. That’s when the former football legend became a wanted man and was on the run.

"He was a fugitive. I turned to my crew and I said, let's get in the helicopter. Let's find him," Zoey Tur shared.

The low-speed chase

The helicopter pilot, who has been flying planes since 1976 and is a commercial pilot, was in the air that day for more than five hours. The coverage led to one of the most-watched moments in U.S. history.

GettyImages-772376.jpg

File: Motorists stop and wave as police cars pursue the Ford Bronco (white, R) driven by Al Cowlings, carrying fugitive murder suspect O.J. Simpson, on a 90-minute slow-speed car chase June 17, 1994 on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, California. (Pho

Expand

"I looked down below us, and there on the freeway, there was a white Bronco. And within a matter of seconds, there was a police unit, a sheriff's unit, another sheriff's unit, highway patrol, and the white Bronco wasn't stopping," she revealed. "We were on the air live ahead of anyone else for about 22 minutes." 

The award-winning pilot is credited with shooting and reporting the very first live police pursuit in Los Angeles and was the first helicopter pilot to find Simpson and televise the infamous chase. 

"I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, because O.J. was a larger-than-life character," Zoey Tur said, adding, "He was a beloved member of Los Angeles, he was a Heisman Trophy [winner], he was a sports legend, he was a movie star. He golfed with presidents, and now, just like another criminal, running from the law, there was O.J. Simpson."

Full episode: Watch the O.J. Simpson Chase unfold

Decades after the infamous white Ford Bronco chase, we take a look at KTTV's archived coverage and hear what it was like to be up in the sky over the surreal scene.

After a long low-speed pursuit lasting several hours, the white Bronco arrived at Simpson's Brentwood home. 

RELATED: FOX 11 Archives: O.J. Chase Sets Slow Speed Record

"People in pursuits tend to go back to areas where they're comfortable," Zoey Tur explained. "I've covered hundreds of police pursuits, so that seems to be a constant." 

By the end of this pursuit, she revealed that there were 22 helicopters flying in the air, comparing it to something out of the movie, "Apocalypse Now." 

As police negotiated to get Simpson out of the car, a gathering crowd added to the mayhem.

The O.J. Simpson trial: More than 25 years later

In this 2019 story, Hal Eisner and the FOX 11 Los Angeles team look back at the trial and get a fresh perspective from one of the key detectives in the case.

Simpson finally surrendered, ending one of the most "surreal" moments in television history, according to Zoey Tur.

"It was one of the strangest things I've ever seen in my life," she added.