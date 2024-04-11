What type of cancer did OJ Simpson have? Here's what we know

O.J. Simpson, football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges that he killed his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, has died. He was 76.

What type of cancer did O.J. Simpson have?

The family announced on Simpson's official X account that Simpson died Wednesday after battling prostate cancer. Simpson's attorney confirmed to TMZ that he died in Las Vegas.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," they wrote on X. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

His bout with cancer was mostly kept from the public.

What is prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer begins in the gland cells of the prostate which is only found in males. It begins when cells in the prostate gland start growing out of control, according to the American Cancer Society.

The prostate makes some of the fluid that is found in semen.

The prostate tends to grow as a man ages, starting out at about the size of the walnut in younger men, but it can grow much larger in older men.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.