Crews investigate apartment fire in Tacoma

Crews are investigating after an apartment fire in Tacoma left behind massive destruction Wednesday night.

The Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) first posted about the fire at around 9:00 p.m., saying crews responded to a commercial apartment fire in the 8800 block of Pacific Ave.

Photos of firetrucks arriving at the scene of a commercial apartment fire in Tacoma on Wednesday. (Photo: The Tacoma Fire Buff Battalion via X)

FOX 13’s Nikki Torres arrived at the scene on Thursday to gather more details.

From what we can see, the bulk of the fire appears to have happened on the second floor of the apartment where two units are completely charred.

Information is limited at this time. FOX 13 has called and emailed TFD for more details, and we are waiting for an update.

More headlines from FOX 13:

O.J. Simpson dies at age 76 after battle with cancer

UW football player played in major games despite rape investigation

Seattle dog shot, killed while playing outside: 'He took my baby'

'It hurts, it's wrong': Tacoma PD charges wrong man following woman's attack

Motorcycle theft victim speaks out after Ducati motorbike was stolen in Capitol Hill

Here's why there's a giant inflatable rat in downtown Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.