Motorcycle theft victim speaks out after Ducati motorbike was stolen in Capitol Hill

It’s been 10 days since Shrinidhi Shamasunder’s Ducati 848 EVO sports bike was stolen by a pair of thieves in Capitol Hill.

"They were a two-person team," said Shamasunder. "They seemed like they had coordinated and rehearsed every step."

Video shared with FOX 13 shows the two individuals breaking into the Rubix Apartment Building on Boylston Avenue East. Once inside, they found their way into the building’s secured storage.

"They seemed to know exactly where to go," said Shamasunder.

Surveillance video from the incident also shows a dark-colored SUV, towing a small U-Haul trailer.

Shamasunder said they used the trailer to load his motorbike into and then drive away inconspicuously.

"They were caught on camera every step of the way," he said. "Sadly, they did this in front of everyone, during breakfast hours."

So far, no one involved in the crime has been arrested. Making matters worse, Shamasunder said his case is currently listed as inactive.

"Police told me they are not assigning a detective to it," he said. "I’m out my dream bike. It was an $11,000+ investment."

FOX 13 reached out to the Seattle Police Department for comment on why the theft and destruction of private property has gone no were.

"The incident is assigned to General Investigative Unit but inactive," said an SPD spokesperson. "The vehicle is listed as stolen so if it is located it can be returned to the owner. With the video footage provided as evidence if the suspect(s) are arrested for another crime they can be linked to this incident."

Shamasunder said he’s doubtful he’ll get his motorbike back or that the individuals responsible will be properly prosecuted.