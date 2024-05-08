UW Regents cancel meeting, pro-Palestinian student group calls for protest

A pro-Palestinian student group at the University of Washington is urging fellow students and supporters to join them in protest following the cancelation of the UW Board of Regents meeting slated for Wednesday.

The decision to cancel the meeting, which was scheduled for May 8, has drawn criticism from the student organization, which alleges that the university rescheduled the gathering in response to pressure from student-led campaigns.

In an Instagram post, the group announced the rescheduling of the meeting, expressing frustration at what they perceive as the university's reluctance to engage with student demands.

The post, dated May 8, read: "RESCHEDULED!! The Board of Regents would rather cancel their meeting than hear the demands of its students and workers. They cancelled their Wednesday meeting, but we are going to show up on Thursday instead! Show up at Denny Yard at 11 am this Thursday May 9th."

The group's demands encompass a range of issues, including advocating for the rights of Palestinian people, urging the university to divest from Israel and severing ties with companies like Boeing. Additionally, they call for support for student and worker demands, including those related to union bargaining and divestment from the fossil fuel industry.

According to the UW's website, the meeting agenda includes sessions of the Academic and Student Affairs Committee and the Finance and Asset Management Committee, followed by a meeting of the Full Board of Regents.

Protesters set up an encampment in solidarity with Palestine, calling for an end to Israeli support, among other demands, on The Quad at the University of Washington campus in Seattle, Washington on April 29, 2024. (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

The call for protest underscores ongoing tensions on university campuses across the country surrounding issues of social justice, international relations and institutional investment practices.

