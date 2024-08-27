Bad Religion cancels fall tour, including Seattle show

article

Punk rockers Bad Religion announce they are canceling their fall tour.

Band members took to Instagram to post the announcement, citing an unforeseen family circumstance for their decision to cancel the 22 dates.

Bad Religion announces tour cancellation 2024

A Seattle stop was part of the tour, Bad Religion was set to appear at The Showbox on October 15.

Ticketholders can receive refunds at point of purchase, according to the band's post.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

What to know if you're headed to Sea-Tac Airport amid impacts of cyberattack

Bellevue police seek 2 suspects in bank robbery from July

Seattle, Tacoma top US for highest combined sales tax rates among big cities

Kingston-Seattle fast ferry canceled until further notice

DEA details drug trafficking crisis in western Washington

People, pets advised to avoid Meydenbauer Bay after Medina sewage leak

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.