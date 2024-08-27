Bad Religion cancels fall tour, including Seattle show
SEATTLE - Punk rockers Bad Religion announce they are canceling their fall tour.
Band members took to Instagram to post the announcement, citing an unforeseen family circumstance for their decision to cancel the 22 dates.
Bad Religion announces tour cancellation 2024
A Seattle stop was part of the tour, Bad Religion was set to appear at The Showbox on October 15.
Ticketholders can receive refunds at point of purchase, according to the band's post.
