Arrest made in 2023 death of woman found in Tacoma brush fire

Tacoma Police have made an arrest in connection to the 2023 death of a woman whose body was found charred in a brush fire near McKinley Park.

On September 3, 2023, firefighters responded to an overnight brush fire on the side of I-5. There, crews found the remains of 18-year-old Chloee Moore, from the Hilltop neighborhood.

Related article

Moore's close friends described her as a wonderful person, saying she planned on becoming a dentist.

Detectives initially said it appeared Moore was "doused in some kind of flammable liquid and intentionally set on fire."

During the investigation, Tacoma Police say they were able to identify a suspect. On Tuesday, a man in his 40s was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail for controlled substance homicide.

A controlled substance homicide charge is rare, but they're becoming more common. The charge usually means the victim died from an overdose, and the suspect "unlawfully" delivered the controlled substance that caused the overdose.

The suspect has not been officially charged or arraigned yet, but his first court appearance could happen this week.

This case remains under investigation by the Tacoma Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Sedro-Woolley residents push back against proposed lithium battery facility

Seattle Public Schools weigh which elementary schools to close in 2025

This Portland burger chain is headed to Washington

Gunman dead after opening fire on Kent Police, investigators say

Ballard Bridge to close 5 full weekends in September, October

Sea-Tac Airport preps for 'high' Labor Day travel amid cyberattack issues

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.