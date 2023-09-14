Tacoma Police: Body found in brush fire near McKinley Park was 'intentionally set on fire'

article

The Tacoma Police Department is now saying that a body found last week in a brush fire near McKinley Park was "doused in some kind of flammable liquid and intentionally set on fire."

Crews responded to an overnight brush fire on Sept. 3 and found the remains of an 18-year-old in the ashes, TPD said.

Her cause of death is still pending.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the woman or what led to her death, call 911 or Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Investigators are not giving any more information about the woman, other than saying she lived in the Hilltop area.