Sedro-Woolley residents push back against proposed lithium battery facility

Concerns are rising in Sedro-Woolley over a proposed green-energy facility just outside of downtown, with residents arguing the planned lithium battery storage site poses significant environmental and safety risks.

Opponents contend constructing the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) endangers nearby wetlands and erases precious farmland. Meanwhile, supporters say uninformed locals are spreading misinformation, and that the development by energy-giant Tenaska is a positive for this rural community.

Judi Haughness, a concerned Sedro-Woolley resident, was surprised at how the project almost went unnoticed in the community.

"It was brought to my attention through Facebook," Haughness said.

According to Haughness, an estimated 48 hours after learning this, Tenaska came to town to explain the plans and hear from the public. Listening in to that meeting, Haughness felt the company's representatives were not transparent about the details of the project.

"They were talking over people’s heads. Talking about energy all in acronyms, and people were just like, 'What are you talking about?'" she recounted.

Environmental fears

If constructed, the BESS facility would involve thousands of lithium batteries housed in containers, designed to store energy for emergencies. In order for these storage sites to be effective, they must be located near a substation. Supporters argue that’s why Tenaska’s proposed site is perfect. The plot along Minkler Road sits directly beneath humming power lines and is less than a half-mile away from a Puget Sound Energy substation.

Skagit County Commissioner Peter Browning shares the locals' concerns, particularly regarding the potential environmental impact on nearby Hansen Creek, which flows into the Skagit River.

"Just a beautiful creek that has all the major five fish into it. If there was a battery leak, it would go right into the river and do tremendous damage," Browning warned.

Browning and other county commissioners have raised these issues directly with Tenaska, but he felt their concerns were dismissed.

"There was no real conversation, just boom, there it was going to be," Browning said, describing their meeting with the energy company.

A spokesperson for Tenaska tells FOX 13 Seattle that their facilities do not generate any radiation, emissions or leakage, assuring they’ve already surveyed the property for potential environmental impacts. They argued the State of Washington Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) is tasked with reviewing all projects like this. The state agency would not allow plans to move forward if there was conflict with the surrounding community and the environment, including wetlands.

County commissioners take a stand

In response, the Skagit County commissioners have sent a letter denouncing the project and are seeking further assistance from the Governor’s office to explore alternative sites for the facility within the area.

Haughness, energized by the commissioners' actions, remains deeply worried about the potential dangers of a BESS facility.

"It scared me because of all the hazardous things that could happen within our community because of this project," she said.

She also highlighted the danger of fires at similar BESS sites across the country, noting that such incidents can result in long-lasting, uncontrolled blazes that burn for weeks.

In response to this, Tenaska defends that there have been no fire incidents at any of their lithium battery storage sites.

"Safety is the top priority," the company said in a statement, "There are more than 20,000 BESS facilities operating safely across the United States. The industry has learned from rare, yet well-publicized malfunctions at older BESS facilities."

