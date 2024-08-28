Deputies arrest suspect from 2022 Parkland murder during traffic stop

Deputies arrested a man suspected of a deadly shooting in Parkland back in 2022.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was on patrol in Frederickson near Canyon Rd E and 176th St E. Around 3:27 p.m., the deputy spotted a vehicle connected to a manslaughter suspect from 2022.

Authorities say the suspect, a 20-year-old man, was believed to be involved in the murder of a 21-year-old man, who was shot and killed at the Nantucket Gate Apartments in Parkland on May 21, 2022.

The deputy called for backup, then performed a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, calling out each person in the car one by one.

The front passenger was the Parkland suspect, and the rear passenger was a convicted felon with several guns.

The Parkland suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail for his manslaughter warrant, and the rear passenger was booked for unlawful possession of a firearm.

