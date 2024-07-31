Pierce County deputies investigate fatal shooting in Parkland

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Parkland on Wednesday.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 119th St. S and Pacific Ave. S at 6:39 p.m.

Witnesses reportedly saw a man go down in the roadway. Officers arriving on scene located a dead man on Pacific Avenue, along with multiple shell casings and a firearm that was left in the road.

It's believed the suspects fled in a vehicle, but there is no current description available.

Deputies say the victim was a 19-year-old from Spanaway. Law enforcement spoke to his girlfriend, who was with him and witnessed the shooting.

The area of 119th St. and Pacific Ave. will remain closed off as deputies investigate this shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

