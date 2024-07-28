Thousands of people are spending this weekend at Wright Park in Tacoma, as arts and culture took over the area for the 36th annual Mosaic Festival.

Art, history and traditions from places like Cambodia, Samoa, Guam and many others were on full display. They were showcased through music, food and performances. This was Anesthesia Laupati and her family’s fourth year at the festival as a vendor. They run Huli Huli Islander BBQ.

"They love the smoke, it fills the whole park," Laupati said. "When they ask if we’re Samoan or Hawaiian we say both because islander--we’re all one, one love."

Metro Parks Tacoma Regional Parks Attractions and Events Manager Sophia Mckee told FOX 13, the event has more than 100 food, arts and craft, entertainment and education vendors.

"It’s a really wonderful way for everybody to come together and celebrate everyone’s differences and in doing so see how much we’re all the same," Mckee said.

She adds, they’re anticipating between 10,000 and 20,000 people of all ages to attend this weekend. Aryk moved to Tacoma a few years ago. He was enjoying the event with his family.

"We thought why not get out and enjoy the weather and the good music and good food," Aryk said. "It promotes inclusiveness and educates other people about the diversity and different cultures out there, also unity peace and that good stuff."

