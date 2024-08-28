Mount Vernon School District cancels first day of classes

Students in the Mount Vernon School District will not be returning to classrooms Wednesday after their first day was canceled.

Dr. Victor Vergara, the Mount Vernon School District superintendent, said in a letter Tuesday afternoon that the district's administrative team and the union presenting paraeducators, PSE 1 Union Group, could not come to an agreement.

The union told the district on Aug. 22 that they would strike if an agreement was not reached by Aug. 28, which was scheduled to be the first day of school.

"As a result, the district has made the difficult decision to cancel the first day of school," said Verggara. "We understand the significant impact this has on Mount Vernon families, and we wanted to inform you as early as possible so that you can make any necessary arrangements."

The district plans to send another update Wednesday at 2 p.m.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

King County Council to keep youth jail open amid rising juvenile crime

Illegally-modified machine guns causing concern for law enforcement

WA governor candidates, WSF chief spar over diesel boats to fix ferry system

What to know if you're headed to Sea-Tac Airport amid impacts of cyberattack

Bad Religion cancels fall tour, including Seattle show

Bellevue police seek 2 suspects in bank robbery from July

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.