Woman in her 80s killed in Burien drive-by shooting

A woman in her 80s was killed overnight in Burien after a drive-by shooting, deputies said.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting near 10th Avenue South and South 130th Place before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found several rounds had hit a home.

The sheriff's office said deputies found a woman, in her 80s, inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Deputies and medics performed life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.

The King County Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes detectives were at the scene investigating.

The shooting remains under investigation.

