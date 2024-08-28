Detectives investigate Kent police shooting

Detectives are investigating a police shooting overnight in Kent.

The Kent Police Department confirmed with FOX 13 News that the shooting happened on Madison Avenue North before 1 a.m. Wednesday and the shooting involved one of its officers. When FOX 13 News crews arrived at the scene, the Madison Plaza apartments were taped off.

According to Kent police, a person called 911 to report hearing 6 to 7 gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived, they were outside their patrol vehicles when they heard more gunshots being fired and believed to have been fired at.

Investigators said one of the officers fired back towards the suspect, who was on the upper story of a building.

After clearing the building, officers detained a person, who told them their brother was believed to be the suspected shooter.

Police said the 34-year-old suspect had a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an apartment on the upper floor.

Officers and medics performed life-saving measures on the suspect, but he died from his injuries.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team will be taking over the investigation.

No officers were injured and the officer who returned fire has been placed on administrative leave, following standard protocol..

