Seattle’s Fremont Oktoberfest returns with more than 100 beers

Fremont Oktoberfest, Seattle’s largest beer festival, returns Sept. 20-22 for a weekend of craft brews, delicious food and Bavarian-style entertainment.

This year's event, strictly for those 21 and older, will feature over 100 seasonal beers, including local favorites and international selections, as well as ciders and seltzers.

Attendees can sample beers using a commemorative 5 oz. mini mug included with general and grand admission, which come with five and 10 tasting tokens, respectively. For beer lovers who want to take their experience to the next level, they can upgrade to larger options like full-liter steins and boots, available for purchase during the event.

In addition to great beer, Oktoberfest attendees can enjoy live music, games, and activities in the heart of Fremont.

Hailed as one of the top Oktoberfest celebrations worldwide, Fremont Oktoberfest offers a fun and festive way to kick off fall in Seattle. With over 100 craft beers and German brews, the event is perfect for beer enthusiasts looking to explore new flavors.

Festival Hours

Friday, Sept. 20: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Are dogs allowed at Fremont Oktoberfest?

Dogs are welcome on Sunday, making it a perfect day for pet owners to join the festivities.

How can I maximize my beer experience?

Guests can purchase festival-only admission, which skips the tasting tokens and goes straight to the large steins and boots for those who want to maximize their beer experience.

How much are tickets?

Single-day tickets range in price from $15 to $40, and depend on the tasting experience.

Can I purchase tickets online?

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Fremont Oktoberfest website.

