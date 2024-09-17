'R Day' in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood returns Saturday

Back for its 11th year, Rainier Beer's "R Day" will be taking over several blocks of Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood this Saturday.

The event is a day to honor Seattle's iconic Rainier Beer while celebrating its history in the city and all of its fans.

Organizers said the annual outdoor block party will have live musical performances, merch vendors, arcade games, food trucks, a beer garden serving plenty of Vitamin R.

RELATED: 'Rainier: A Beer Odyssey' to show at Seattle International Film Festival

Rainier Beer will also be working with its local charity partner, Georgetown Community Coalition.

Here's what attendees can expect at Saturday's event.

What is "R Day"?

The annual event celebrates the moment when Rainier Beer’s iconic "R" was restored to its place atop the Old Rainier Brewery in Georgetown.

Old Rainier Brewery in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.

"R Day started in 2013 as a celebration of raising he "R" back on the old Rainier Brewery [building]," said Rainier Beer Brand Director Sean McKillop. "Today, it has evolved. It has grown eight times the size it once was and it's just a celebration of Rainier Beer, the Seattle community and culture. It's basically just a super fun event for Rainier fans."

Where's it at?

It's happening directly in front of the original Rainier brewing site at 5813 Airport Way South. Parts of Airport Way South will be closed off for "R Day."

Airport Way South in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.

As a reminder, it's not at the old Rainier Brewery building with the iconic, red, neon "R" sign.

What time does it start?

Saturday's event begins at 4 p.m. with music kicking off at about 5 p.m.

Who will be performing at this year's event?

Organizers listed the following musicians, who are scheduled to perform on Saturday:

Geo Quibuyen, who is also known as DJ Prometheus Brown of the hip-hop duo Blue Scholars

Monsterwatch, a heavy punk band from Seattle

Allah-Las, a psych-rock band from Los Angeles

Sheer Mag, a band from Philadelphia, admired for their 1970s rock sound and punk rock attitude

Will the "Wild Rainiers" make an appearance?

The "Wild Rainiers" are a group of beer bottles and cans that made appearances in Rainier Beer's TV ads in the 1970s and 1980s.

The group has not been confirmed to be at Saturday's party, but the "Wild Rainiers" could make an appearance.

"We've been lucky enough to spot them at the last ‘R Days,'" McKillop said. "But we expect their appearance."

Rainier Beer's Wild Rainiers.

Working with a local charity partner

Rainier Beer will be working with Georgetown Community Coalition, which helps with the neighorbood's community, families, bars and restaurants.

Is "R Day" a free event and can anyone attend?

It's completely free with no ticket required to get in. However, attendees must be over 21 years old.

Check out last year's event below:

