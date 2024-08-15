Rainier Beer's 'R-Day' returns Sept. 21; musical lineup announced

A day-long festival that celebrates all things Rainier Beer is set to take over Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood next month.

"R-Day," an annual block party directly in front of the original Rainier brewing site, returns Sept. 21.

Organizers said the streets will be filled with several activities, merch vendors, arcade games, food trucks, a beer garden and a musical lineup featuring a couple Seattle-native artists.

The following is list of who is scheduled to perform live:

Geo Quibuyen, who is also known as DJ Prometheus Brown of the hip-hop duo Blue Scholars

Monsterwatch, a heavy punk band band from Seattle

Allah-Las, a psych-rock band from Los Angeles

Sheer Mag, a band from Philadelphia, admired for their 1970s rock sound and punk rock attitude

This year’s event will be held at the original Rainier brewing site located at 5628 Airport Way South, which is not the building with the R on top.

The event is completely free with no ticket required. However, attendees must be over 21 years old.

