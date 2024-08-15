Rainier Beer's 'R-Day' returns Sept. 21; musical lineup announced
SEATTLE - A day-long festival that celebrates all things Rainier Beer is set to take over Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood next month.
"R-Day," an annual block party directly in front of the original Rainier brewing site, returns Sept. 21.
Organizers said the streets will be filled with several activities, merch vendors, arcade games, food trucks, a beer garden and a musical lineup featuring a couple Seattle-native artists.
The following is list of who is scheduled to perform live:
- Geo Quibuyen, who is also known as DJ Prometheus Brown of the hip-hop duo Blue Scholars
- Monsterwatch, a heavy punk band band from Seattle
- Allah-Las, a psych-rock band from Los Angeles
- Sheer Mag, a band from Philadelphia, admired for their 1970s rock sound and punk rock attitude
This year’s event will be held at the original Rainier brewing site located at 5628 Airport Way South, which is not the building with the R on top.
The event is completely free with no ticket required. However, attendees must be over 21 years old.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE
Man charged in I-5 police standoff, accused of throwing fish tank
Street racing driver triggers fiery, deadly Pierce County crash
Man accused of killing girlfriend in North Seattle charged with murder
North Cascades Highway closure extended, conditions worse than expected
2025 Social Security COLA increase: What we know
Seattle police lieutenant hit with retaliation after enforcing accountability
Court Docs: Suspect told Seattle police he had 'memory' of killing girlfriend
San Juan County Sheriff outraged over ferry captain comment
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.