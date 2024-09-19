WA court orders forensic mental health review for I-5 shooting suspect

Eric Perkins, the man accused of randomly opening fire along I-5 in a shooting spree that spanned three counties, appeared in court Thursday.

Prosecutors described the incident as a "reign of terror" that put multiple families in danger as they traveled the highway.

The shooting, which injured several drivers, occurred just six hours after Perkins had been in contact with police. He had visited both the Fircrest and Tacoma police departments, telling officers that his phone had been bugged and that he was being followed. However, law enforcement said he was unable to provide any specific details and appeared delusional.

During the court hearing, Perkins expressed frustration with his legal representation, claiming that his attorneys had not kept him informed about his case. Cameras were allowed in the courtroom, but the judge limited footage of Perkins. Perkins appeared agitated during the proceedings, sharing personal details about his upbringing, including time spent in group homes, foster care, and corrections facilities as a child.

"I alerted police that I was having a situation," Perkins said. "The doctors said I was perfectly sane since nine-years-old — perfectly sane, and now at 44-years-old, there’s a situation I’ve been put in."

Superior Court Judge Johanna Bender acknowledged the complexity of the case, which includes alleged incidents across multiple jurisdictions. The judge also noted discrepancies in how much time Perkins has been able to consult with his attorneys, calling for additional attention to the matter.

To further evaluate Perkins’ mental state, Bender announced that a forensic psychologist will conduct a professional assessment.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

New Idaho judge in Bryan Kohberger trial no stranger to brutal murder cases

How to register to vote in WA

$6k reward offered for information in fatal Lynnwood hit-and-run

WA voter guide: What to know about the 2024 November general election

New HOV ramps open for WA State Route 520 drivers

Home Depot to pay nearly $2M penalty for allegedly overcharging customers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.