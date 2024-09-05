Docs: WA I-5 mass shooting suspect faces felony charges

The man who admitted to a spree of random shootings along I-5 on Monday night now faces felony charges.

The King County Prosecutor's Office charged 44-year-old Eric Perkins with five counts of first-degree assault with a firearm, stemming from a random shooting spree along the I-5 corridor Monday night that stretched through Pierce, King and Snohomish counties.

Perkins admitted to the shootings to investigators, saying he had recently lost his housing and was in Tacoma General Hospital for evaluation a day before the violence.

Perkins told police he believed people were "coming after him," and his friend gave him a gun to protect himself. Instead, prosecutors argue that Perkins went on a tear and indiscriminately fired at several people. Court documents show at least a half-dozen people were hit by gunfire, some of them suffering critical injuries.

According to court records, Washington State Patrol is still getting reports from people who are just now discovering their cars were hit by gunfire in relation to the incident.

Perkins does not have a criminal record in Washington, but has several convictions in California dating back to 2005, including false checks, burglary and forgery.

Prosecutors have asked for Perkins to be held on $1 million bail.

