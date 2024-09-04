U.S. Route 97 at Blewett Pass is currently closed due to a seven-acre brush fire at the summit, according to state transportation officials.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says northbound traffic will be stopped at the junction with State Route 970, and southbound traffic will be stopped just south of Ingalls Creek Road.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

The brush fire is about seven acres and burning near the top of Blewett Pass, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

It's being called the Blewett Fire, and multiple crews and aircraft are working on putting it out. There are no evacuations in effect for the fire, and its cause is under investigation.

Smoke will be visible to residents in the area of Kittitas Valley, Cashmere and Wenatchee.

Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

