$2M from WA gun store settlement going to police agencies, AG says

Washington sued a Federal Way gun shop for selling high-capacity magazines after a statewide ban — and most of that $3 million settlement is now going to police agencies to combat gun violence.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, after discovering that the shop was selling thousands of high-capacity magazines despite a state ban. Ferguson said the store was just one of 25 tested across the state that neglected to follow the law during a compliance operation.

This case resulted in a $3 million settlement, and two-thirds of it will be reinvested into local law enforcement agencies to help address gun violence.

"We're taking $2 million and investing that into agencies all across the state to help address gun violence," said Ferguson. The remaining $1 million is reserved to cover the costs associated with investigating and prosecuting gun violence cases, rather than through tax dollars.

More funds for law enforcement agencies

Funds from the settlement will be made available to law enforcement agencies across Washington, with the aim of supporting initiatives that reduce gun violence, with applications open until Oct. 31.

"Our interest is in taking [these funds] and having those agencies bring us ideas of how they want to address gun violence in their local communities," Ferguson said. Eligible agencies include local police departments, sheriff’s offices, and tribal law enforcement agencies.

"They've got so many different competing priorities," said Ferguson, "so, to me, it seemed logical to take the resources from the settlement and put it out there for local law enforcement to put together proposals."

The challenge of youth gun violence

For the last year, FOX 13 Seattle has extensively covered the concerning rise in gun violence among young people. Ferguson, as a parent himself, acknowledged the gravity of this issue and the need for creative solutions from local law enforcement agencies. He hopes that the funds would empower agencies to implement programs that could make a meaningful difference in their communities.

"We want to hear from local law enforcement agencies what creative programs they have, what do they see in their local community that could help address this big challenge we're facing as a state?" Ferguson said.

Addressing new technology and new threats

With the rise in youth violence, FOX 13 Seattle has also covered a rise in illegally modified handguns, specifically Glock switches and auto sears, which can transform semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons.

These devices, which carry severe federal penalties, are being found in the hands of younger and younger suspects.

"What we call a Glock switch on the back of that firearm, what that does is it makes it a fully automatic weapon at that point," said Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. With an extended magazine, which holds more than 10 rounds, a full-auto weapon can fire over 20 rounds in a second, turning a handgun into a deadly machine gun.

"Law enforcement is recovering these Glock switches at an increasing rate, day by day, year by year," said ATF special agent in charge Jonathan Blaise.

Auto sears, which serve a similar purpose for rifles, are equally concerning.

Despite the fact that these modifications are entirely illegal without a federal license and registration, criminals are still managing to acquire them. Blaise pointed to the ease with which these devices can be found online, often being manufactured overseas or even locally using 3D printing technology.

"It’s dangerous out there right now with these individuals possessing these devices, and they can easily find these devices on the internet," Blaise said. The widespread availability of this technology presents a significant challenge for law enforcement as they work to keep these weapons off the streets.

Ferguson acknowledged the challenges these technological advancements present to law enforcement.

"The reality is, those weapons are illegal, and so you can be prosecuted for having one, and those penalties are significant. Again, law enforcement prosecutors need the resources to bring those cases, but they need to be prosecuted," Ferguson said.

In addition to the Federal Way case, Ferguson’s office is pursuing other cases, including one against a company in the Tri-Cities area for similar violations. Ferguson expressed confidence in the state’s ability to hold these businesses accountable.

"When laws are passed, they need to be enforced," Ferguson said. "We just make sure that folks are held accountable, especially in cases like the Federal Way gun owner who knew the law and willfully violated it."

