Man wanted out of Thurston County, accused of shooting woman in head

Thurston County deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot a woman in the head during a disturbance on Sunday.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is looking for Cody A. Merritt, a white man in his 40's.

Merritt is about 6'2", 200 lbs, and was possibly last seen wearing a white shirt.

Deputies say on September 1, Merritt was involved in a disturbance on 148th Ave. SE near Bordreau Road SE in Yelm.

Merritt allegedly fired a rifle at a woman who was living on the property, striking her in the head.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office says there is probable cause to arrest Merritt for multiple felony charges.

Cody Merritt (DOL photo and more recent photo)

If you see Merritt or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Pier 58 contractor takes Seattle to court, alleging unpaid work

WA troopers arrest suspect in I-5 shooting spree

Graham-Kapowsin High School student shot in WA, investigation underway

When does fall begin in Seattle? Understanding the autumn equinox

Kenmore neighbor dispute escalates to shooting, one injured

Amazon adds 'Just Walk Out' tech to Seattle Seahawks games

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.