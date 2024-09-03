Kenmore neighbor dispute escalates to shooting, one injured

Police arrested a suspect who shot his neighbor after a dispute in Kenmore on Monday.

According to the Kenmore Police Department, officers responded to a residence on NE 182nd Street near 70th Lane NE shortly after 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Authorities determined the incident began as a dispute between neighbors that escalated into a shooting. The victim, an adult male, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers arrested the suspect at the scene and booked him into the King County Jail.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

The Kenmore Police Department says the King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

This is a developing story as the investigation remains ongoing.