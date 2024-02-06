Washington gun retailer faces multimillion-dollar penalty for illegal sales: AG

Washington State Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson held a press conference on Tuesday announcing a multimillion-dollar resolution against a local gun retailer for illegally selling high-capacity magazines.

On July 1, 2022, the sale of ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds became illegal in Washington state. Importing, manufacturing and distributing them were also outlawed.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson (Bob Ferguson campaign)

The only magazines allowed for sale and importing are those with a maximum capacity of 10 cartridges under a measure pushed through by Democrats and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee earlier in 2020.

A salesperson holds a high capacity magazine for an AR-15 rifle at a store in Orem, Utah, U.S., on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Two mass shootings in one week are giving Democrats new urgency to pass gun control legislation, but opposition from Republic Expand

Attorney General Bob Ferguson has said he will "vigorously defend" the new law.

"All seven federal appellate courts to consider laws that ban the sale of high-capacity magazines upheld these laws as constitutional," he said.