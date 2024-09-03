New Sea-Tac Airport construction project kicks off Tuesday
SEATTLE - A new construction project at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will impact travelers, especially those flying with Alaska Airlines.
The airport's Skybridge 3 will be closed starting Tuesday night as part of their ongoing Upgrade SEA project. The project comes a week after a cyberattack upended airport web systems, impacting those flying out of Seattle.
Impacts to passengers
Sea-Tac officials say the north end of Alaska Airlines' ticketing area will be undergoing major construction.
This will impact people's access to move between the main terminal and ticketing levels.
Accommodations
To ease traffic flow, the airport will have additional Alaska bag tag stations on their bridge level for both check-ins and bag drops.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.