New Sea-Tac Airport construction project kicks off Tuesday

article

A new construction project at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will impact travelers, especially those flying with Alaska Airlines.

The airport's Skybridge 3 will be closed starting Tuesday night as part of their ongoing Upgrade SEA project. The project comes a week after a cyberattack upended airport web systems, impacting those flying out of Seattle.

Impacts to passengers

Sea-Tac officials say the north end of Alaska Airlines' ticketing area will be undergoing major construction.

This will impact people's access to move between the main terminal and ticketing levels.

Accommodations

To ease traffic flow, the airport will have additional Alaska bag tag stations on their bridge level for both check-ins and bag drops.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE:

WA troopers arrest suspect in I-5 shooting spree

Sea-Tac Airport cyberattack: Security experts urge personal protection

Seattle's 'Belltown Hellcat' hits the road again, despite court order: Reddit

Seattle hotel workers strike on Labor Day, seeking fair wages and staffing

Seattle hotel workers strike on Labor Day, seeking fair wages and staffing

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.