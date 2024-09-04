Multi-county agency investigating fatal shooting between Kent police, suspect

A multi-county agency is investigating a shootout between Kent police and an armed man on Aug. 28, which ended in the man's death.

FOX 13 Seattle was at the scene just hours after the shooting, which occurred at the Madison Plaza apartments in Kent. Officers had been called around 12:40 a.m. to reports of several gunshots, and when they arrived, were shot at by a suspect on one of the upper floor units.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT) determined that an officer returned fire, and the suspect was shortly after found dead in the apartment unit. Kent police suggested the suspect may have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

VIIT is still working to iron out the details of the shooting.

Kent police tell FOX 13 Seattle the suspect was a 34-year-old man. His family has been notified.

The VIIT is comprised of eight King County law enforcement agencies, including the Kent Police Department. As Kent police were involved in the agency, they have been excluded from the investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

