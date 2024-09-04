WA lands commissioner race recount complete; Upthegrove advances

Democrat Dave Upthegrove is advancing to the general election for Washington's Commissioner of Public Lands, after a hand recount of the closest primary race in state history.

The results of the 39-county manual recount were certified by the Secretary of State's Office on Wednesday afternoon, putting Upthegrove only 49 votes ahead of main challenger, Republican Sue Kuehl Pederson, although those results have not made it to the Secretary of State website yet.

Upthegrove will now face Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler in the general election.

"I am so grateful to the hundreds of volunteers in every corner of the state who helped our campaign cure ballots and observe the recount. Their efforts made this victory possible," Upthegrove wrote in an official statement after the results were certified. "I also want to thank the election workers in every county who worked overtime during the hand recount with professionalism and transparency to ensure every vote was accurately counted."

Originally, the disparity between Upthegrove and Pederson was 51 votes — 396,300 votes to 396,249, respectively — making it the closest primary race in state history. According to the Secretary of State, it even exceeded "the 1960 superintendent of public instruction primary where A. T. Van Devanter and Harold L. Anderson were separated by 252 votes."

Upthegrove initially trailed Herrera Beutler and Pederson, who were poised to face each other in the generals.

Washington's primary election advances the top two candidates regardless of party. Early results showed Republican Sue Pederson in second place, but as late progressive votes came in, she lost her lead.

