I-5 mass shooting suspect thought ‘people were after him’ before spree: docs

Newly released court documents show the suspect in the I-5 mass shooting admitted to police he fired at cars the day after he tried to get help from police, claiming people were after him.

Six people were injured in the mass shooting earlier this week.

Investigators say the suspect randomly fired into cars along I-5 in both King and Pierce Counties.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old accused shooter had his first court hearing. However, he did not show up to court. Defendants in King County court have an option to waive their right to show up to their first appearance hearing.

The judge still ruled there is probable cause to hold the suspect on a $1 million bond for five counts of assault.

Probable cause documents FOX 13 Seattle obtained reveal information that led up to the disturbing violence that impacted several families.

According to those documents, the suspect — who FOX 13 Seattle is not naming because they are not officially charged — recently lost his housing and was in a hospital for evaluation, possibly the day before the violence.

Documents also say on the day before the mass shooting, the suspect told Tacoma and Fircrest Police he was afraid for his life. The suspect said he believed people were following him. The suspect also said because police did not help him, he got a gun to take matters into his own hands.

According to the documents, during the mass shooting the suspect said "people driving vehicles were trying to box him in, and he shot at them."

Victims reported the suspect was wearing a ski mask. In one of the shootings, investigators said he fired into a car with kids inside.

FOX 13 Seattle dug into the suspect's history and found no known criminal record.

He remains in jail and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Two of the victims in the shooting were in Pierce County, and the other four victims were in King County.

Harborview Medical Center hospital officials tell us two of their victims are doing better. One was released from the hospital, and the other is in satisfactory condition.

