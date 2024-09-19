Snohomish County sees spike in whooping cough cases

Health officials in Snohomish County are sounding the alarm over a spike in whooping cough cases, a highly contagious respiratory infection also known as pertussis.

So far this year, 41 cases of whooping cough have been reported, with 11 of those occurring in just the last two weeks, according to the Snohomish County Health Department. The cases have been linked to three schools and a childcare facility, though specific locations have not been disclosed.

Whooping cough is particularly dangerous for infants, who are most at risk for severe complications, including death in rare cases. Fatalities, when they occur, are most often in young children.

The Snohomish Health Department is urging the public to be aware of the early symptoms of whooping cough, which include runny nose, sneezing, and a mild cough. The infection can quickly progress into severe coughing fits that may lead to gagging or vomiting. In children, the hallmark symptom is a "whoop" sound, which occurs when a person takes a sharp, high-pitched breath after a coughing fit.

The Snohomish Health Department is encouraging parents to ensure their children are up-to-date on vaccinations to help curb the spread of whooping cough.

