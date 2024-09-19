Man killed at Federal Way apartment complex

An investigation is underway after a man died at an apartment complex in Federal Way overnight.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Avana Star Lake Apartments at 2211 South Star Lake Road.

When police arrived, they found a car that crashed into several other vehicles.

Investigators said there was a man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, in the car with life-threatening injuries.

After attempting life-saving measures, the man died from his injuries.

Investigators did not say how the man was injured.

Police are still looking for possible suspects and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

New Idaho judge in Bryan Kohberger trial no stranger to brutal murder cases

How to register to vote in WA

$6k reward offered for information in fatal Lynnwood hit-and-run

WA voter guide: What to know about the 2024 November general election

New HOV ramps open for WA State Route 520 drivers

Home Depot to pay nearly $2M penalty for allegedly overcharging customers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.



