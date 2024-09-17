WA State Patrol warns of recent 'bump' carjackings on I-5

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is warning drivers about a series of recent carjackings around the Sound.

According to troopers, the suspects in the carjackings "bump" the cars of victims, and when they pull over, multiple people get out and ambush them.

On Sunday, September 15, WSP received a report of an armed carjacking on southbound I-5 near the South 320th exit in Federal Way.

A car was reportedly bumped from behind by a white SUV, both vehicles pulled to the shoulder, and three suspects wearing ski masks pointed guns at the victims in the car.

The three suspects stole the victim's wallet and phone and threw them into the bushes. They then stole the victim's vehicle and fled the scene.

WSP says the suspects were identified as being Black and young, possibly teenagers.

Related article

There were also two similar carjacking incidents on Tuesday.

One happened shortly after midnight near Fife, and involved a white SUV. According to WSP, the SUV bumped another vehicle, and after pulling over, six to seven Black men wearing ski masks approached the victim, punched him, and stole his car.

The victim says he tracked his car to Federal Way, and law enforcement pursued the vehicle to Martin Luther King Boulevard. WSP says one male suspect was arrested, and two female juveniles were released to family members.

The second incident on Tuesday happened shortly after 1 a.m., where another car was bumped by a white SUV and the victims were robbed at gunpoint. WSP adds that one of the victim's credit cards tried to be used at a McDonald's on South 320th Street in Federal Way.

WSP is asking anyone who witnessed or has any information on these carjackings to contact Detective Sergeant Stacy Moate at 425-401-7745, or email her at stacy.moate@wsp.wa.gov. You can also make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

"It’s real scary for anybody who’s driving," said Angie Holm, a Federal Way resident.

Holm shops just off of 320th, near the stretch of I-5 where multiple drivers were targeted.

"The fact that it’s on I-5 makes it even scarier, because people are traveling at high rates of speed. So not only that, they are actually ramming them. They are putting them more at risk," said Holm.

WSP also advises anyone involved in a minor collision with a white SUV to immediately report it to 911.

"If you see individuals getting out of the vehicle behind you that match these descriptions, with masks on, be prepared to take off. Get to a public place as quickly as you can. Of course, dial 911 immediately," said Trooper Rick Johnson, a spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol in King County. "The initial report of the first one was six individuals with masks on getting out of the vehicle."

While carjackings in western Washington are rare, they can happen. WSP is asking drivers to be cautious after getting into simple fender-benders, as criminals seem to be preying on those who get out of their cars after minor accidents.

"We are definitely concerned. That’s why we are increasing our visibility, especially through that area, to deter and possibly detect," said Johnson.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle City Council to vote on controversial drug, prostitution buffer zones

Mom, former Bellevue teacher speaks out against Seattle school closures

2 WA residents drown while snorkeling in Maui

Seattle saw the nation's 3rd-largest spike in home prices in August

Suspected DUI driver crashes into WA State Patrol's 'Drive Sober' sign

Bonney Lake, WA middle school threats 'unsubstantiated'

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.